You won’t even believe how big the Starbucks strike got on Christmas Eve

It’s not every day you see the green apron army stage a festive mutiny, but here we are. Just as holiday cheer brewed over lattes, Starbucks workers pulled a massive strike on Christmas Eve.

This year, it’s the baristas who are making a list, checking it twice, and demanding accountability for labor practices they say have gone sour. By the time the strike hit its peak, more than 5,000 workers across 300 stores had walked out. Starbucks Workers United, the union behind the strike, called it “The Strike Before Christmas.” The name might sound whimsical, but the grievances are anything but. Low wages, understaffed stores, and corporate resistance to meaningful collective bargaining have brewed into a bitter cup of labor unrest.

More than 300 Starbucks stores and 5000 BARISTAS are on an unfair labor practice strike today! This is the largest ULP strike EVER in Starbucks’ history.



❌📝NO CONTRACT NO COFFEE❌☕️ pic.twitter.com/WjL1nHYDjb — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) December 24, 2024

Starbucks tried its best to downplay the chaos. A spokesperson for the company issued a statement to ABC News: “Only around 170 Starbucks stores did not open as planned. With over 10,000 company operated stores, 98% of our stores and over 200,000 green apron partners continuing to operate and serve customers during the holidays.” (Please, nobody notice the line at Dunkin’ next door.) We even heard from Starbucks’ executive VP and CPO. Sara Kelly sent a letter to Starbucks employees saying, “The overwhelming majority of Starbucks stores across the country have opened as planned and are busy with customers enjoying the holidays.” This is a nice way of saying, “strike all you want; we are still making money from our other stores.”

The union, however, isn’t buying it. Representatives claim that Starbucks has dragged its feet on serious wage discussions. The company has offered a paltry 1.5% increase in future years while workers demand livable pay now. Some baristas make as little as $15.49 an hour, with half commuting long distances because living near their store is financially out of reach. One barista called the situation “absurd” and accused Starbucks of losing its way. Hard to disagree when your holiday bonus is a playlist of Christmas songs on repeat and a smiley face drawn in mocha drizzle.

Union reps have also accused the company of bad-faith negotiations and illegal anti-union practices. Starbucks, naturally, denies everything. “The union chose to walk away from bargaining last week,” said Sara Kelly. The classic game of corporate he-said-she-said. Starbucks has long marketed its image as the progressive darling of corporate America—all about social responsibility, employee benefits, and heartwarming stories on your cup sleeve. For many workers, the reality behind the counter doesn’t match the PR. This is what happens when a multi-billion-dollar company treats labor negotiations like a watered-down latte.

This year, Starbucks signed a $113 million contract to hire 1 CEO.



In 3 years, it has failed to sign a fair contract with nearly 12,000 of its union workers.



This is what corporate greed is all about.



And why I support Starbucks workers on strike for economic justice. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 21, 2024

Starbucks Workers United says this is just the beginning. Over 525 unionized stores are striking. It’s expected that new locations will be joining the cause every week. The union has filed hundreds of charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging illegal anti-union tactics by Starbucks, from store closures to retaliatory firings. Starbucks, of course, denies any wrongdoing.

These unfair labor practice strikes are an initial show of strength, and we’re just getting started. We’re going to keep fighting until Starbucks gives us a serious economic offer.



Starbucks should know: This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/pzE1FEU6MF — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) December 25, 2024

Starbucks executives can claim that the strike caused “very limited impact” on their operations, but the green apron army isn’t going away quietly. With all its resources and PR charm, the company might finally realize that when you mess with baristas, you’re bound to get burned.

