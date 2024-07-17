‘Welp I’m never drinking Starbucks again’: Coffee lovers are boycotting the world’s largest coffee chain after being rocked by a disturbing discovery

It’s hard to overstate how, for many of us, Starbucks is a big part of our daily lives. We love to grab a coffee on the way to work, we love Pumpkin Spice Lattes and medicine balls, and we always like the new drinks the company rolls our every summer season. But we’re going to have to buy a cup of Joe somewhere else now.

Recommended Videos

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks is trending on X because of some shocking and horrifying news: the company is sponsoring the Republican National Convention, which is taking place from Monday, July 15th to Thursday, July 18th, 2024.

X user @HauntedMemphis pointed out the problems with Starbucks long before this one, writing, “We urged you to #BoycottStarbucks years ago when they fired black workers who tried to organize a UNION. Y’all didn’t listen. What say you NOW?” Others said that people should be showing their neighborhood cafes some love anyway and that Starbucks is too pricey. These are all completely fair points.

I drink @Starbucks almost every day, well I did. I will never purchase another overpriced drink from them again. I know I'm only one consumer & they could give two shits about losing my business, so I encourage everyone who cares about Democracy to join me & #BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/gP4g2bJJqR — MJ (@mjxiggy) July 17, 2024

It’s hard to overstate how big of a deal it is that Starbucks decided to throw its support behind the RNC and, of course, Donald Trump. In May 2024, NBC News reported that consultants who work with corporations were hesitant to support Trump given how those optics would look. (We could have told them that!) And as we can see from the discussion on X, this really doesn’t look good for Starbucks. With so much on the line, we can’t just sit back and ignore the company’s decision while willingly buying our (admittedly expensive) coffees.

As @mjxiggy pointed out, this news is upsetting but not entirely unsurprising given Starbucks’s recent track record. At this point, we just keep hearing more bad news all the time. According to USA Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Starbucks when the chain let go of seven employees at a location in Tennessee in response to their unionization efforts. The group became known as “the Memphis 7.” Workers United President Lynne Fox said the ruling “underscores how the economy is rigged against working people.” As USA Today reported, supporting unions is a big part of President Biden’s administration, and this was a huge setback.

Former Starbucks fans talked about the terrible news on Reddit, with one user making a chilling, yet sadly true statement. “Seeing the company drop even the pretense of progressivism is a sign of a larger cultural shift.” Another asked, “You ever thought Starbucks cared about you by paying minimum wage and fighting against unionization?”

While corporations supporting Republican candidates are nothing new since they, of course, want to make money, the upcoming election is particularly frightening and Starbucks’ decision can’t be taken lightly. Personally, I used to get a black coffee at Starbucks every day in college, grad school, and beyond, and now I make it at home using the brand’s coffee beans. I’ll be looking for a new favorite coffee shop and it looks like a lot of other people will be, too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy