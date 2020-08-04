2 Great PlayStation Games Now Available For Free For PS Plus Members

After May’s poorly-received PlayStation Plus offerings, Sony has been doing their best to win over their user base and so far, they’ve done a pretty good job. June really delivered by giving away Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, and then July marked the 10th anniversary of the service and brought us 3 solid titles: NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and the interactive experience Erica.

August, meanwhile, is nothing to scoff at, either, with both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the multiplayer party outing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout being given out to PS Plus subscribers. And as of today, both are available to download free of charge. The former was actually up for grabs beginning on July 28th, but the latter has just gone live as of August 4th.

For those unfamiliar with either or both, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is just what the title says – a fully remastered version of the beloved game that doesn’t feature any multiplayer component. Meanwhile, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a fun-filled party title that allows for up to 60 players online to take part in a battle royale fight that’s sure to have you coming back for more.

Between the two of them, you’ll probably find a lot to like and even if you for some reason can’t get into either game – which is unlikely – it’s hard to complain since, you know, they’re free. But again, each one has its own merits and we strongly suggest grabbing both while you can, as they won’t be free forever.

Tell us, though, do you plan on downloading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and/or Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, or will you be passing on this month’s PlayStation Plus offerings? As always, let us know down below.