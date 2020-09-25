3 Big Horror Games Arriving Just In Time For Halloween 2020

As is tradition, entertainment media likes to go a little wild with the grim, gruesome and outright grotesque whenever October rolls around. Whether it’s books, films or video games that represent your preferred means of consuming horror, there’ll no doubt be an endless stream of content released for all mediums over the next month or so and this time around, we’ve got our sights set squarely on the latter.

This year, there are three particular horror titles worth keeping an eye out for, all of which promise not only to rob you of sleep, but do so in vastly different ways. The fun begins on October 13th (not a Friday this year, unfortunately) with the highly anticipated sequel to Italian artist Chris Darril’s Remothered trilogy. Broken Porcelain, a direct sequel to 2018’s Tormented Fathers, will be available on consoles and PC starting October 13th and follows the life of Jen. Recently expelled from Flemmington Girls’ Institute, Jen finds herself trapped in the mysterious Ashmann Inn with friend and colleague Linn and must do everything in her power to escape the building’s ominous power with her sanity (and life) still intact.

Following exactly one week later is Frictional Games’ Amnesia: Rebirth. A sequel to the landmark original game released way back in 2010, Rebirth represents the first time in a decade that the series’ creator will return to direct a new installment, following 2013’s A Machine for Pigs, developed by The Chinese Room. Whether this third entry will have any narrative ties to The Dark Descent remains to be seen, though Frictional has already confirmed the return of many major gameplay elements, including light/dark management and incredibly creepy environments.

Finally, arriving a brief 24 hours prior to Halloween proper on October 30th is The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. The second episode in Supermassive Games’ interactive horror experience will once again feature novel co-op gameplay mechanics and multiple endings dictated directly by the choices you and your partner make. If that admittedly brief synopsis has piqued your interest, you can head over here to find our review of episode one: Man of Medan.

