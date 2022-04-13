5 letter words ending in K – Wordle Game Help

There’s no better way to test the brain than to complete the daily Wordle puzzle and given the vast amount of possibilities, there’s no shame in getting a little help.

The puzzle can always be quite challenging and, depending on your first guess, could leave you completely lost with no directions of where to go. That said, if you’ve got one letter then you’re already a step of the way there, and with a few suggestions, you can increase your chances greatly.

If you’re here, chances are you’ve already found the final letter of the word you’re stuck on is K, so using our list can help weed out the options to find the correct solution.

5 letter words ending in K

Image via Creative Commons

Here are 38 different words that could possibly be the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle. A great method to getting your answer is to pick a position and weed out a letter at a time taking into account any other letters you may stumble upon.

Amuck

Aleck

Black

Blank

Bleak

Blink

Block

Brick

Brink

Brisk

Chalk

Cheek

Chunk

Clack

Click

Cloak

Clock

Clunk

Crick

Drink

Drunk

Flask

Flick

Flock

Greek

Prick

Quack

Quick

Shark

Slack

Smirk

Snack

Stark

Steak

Thank

Think

Whack

Whisk

You’re not going to get the word in one given that you’ve only nailed its final letter, but using this list you may be able to complete the puzzle on your second go. Winning on your first try is just luck anyway.