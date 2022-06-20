A beloved horror franchise uses necromancy to top gaming charts

Resident Evil recently had another one of its much-loved games confirmed for a top-down remake, and that’s led to the previous entries in the series exploding with popularity on gaming charts. Staying spooky is just what gamers want to do, and they’re now reliving previous hits of the long-running gaming franchise.

The announcement of the Resident Evil 4 remake has coincided with gamers getting nostalgic, with other remakes in the series topping charts. Resident Evil 4 has a reputation as one of the greatest games ever made, so it’s no surprise it’s been ported to 13 different consoles since its initial 2005 launch.



The PlayStation 5 remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, alongside Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, are all in the top ten most played games on Sony consoles for the last week according to psnprofiles.

The latest gen versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3 can trace their success to getting their enhanced PS5 versions released last week, while Biohazard also got its next-gen update alongside its already existing virtual reality version. The numbers are incredible considering they had all only just debuted a week ago on the PlayStation Store.

Resident Evil 2′s PlayStation 4 release has over 200,000 owners, so the PS5 version still has a ways to go before it can pass those numbers. The most owned in the entire franchise since PlayStation is 2009’s Resident Evil 5, which has been in the palms of over 750,000 gamers on PlayStation 3.

Dwarfing the likes of Horizon Forbidden West is no mean feat, with Forbidden West one of the most popular games of the current generation; which will also be seeing further entries on the PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil 4‘s PlayStation 5 remake is set to launch in 2023.