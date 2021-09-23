A Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Video Game Is Now In The Works

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is by far one of the most popular anime airing during the Summer 2021 season. While the show was massively popular when it was released back in 2017 but it took over four years for the sequel to finally be announced anyways. Now it looks like they get it’s time to strike while the iron is hot and have announced the first-ever video game based on the series is on the way.

The game, currently titled, Kobayashi-san no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath, is set to be a shoot em’ up according to information from its official website. Yuki Kuwahara will be lending her voice for Tohru in the game that is being developed by Kaminari Games.

📢 ＜Miss Kobayashi, May I Have Your Attention~!



Popular manga "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" will receive its first game on the PS4/Switch❣



Spring 2022✨

English & Japanese Ver. Release！



Please look forward to more info🐲💘

HP(JP): https://t.co/MGfKTLEaum#maidragon_game pic.twitter.com/caYVtTdZze — 🐲ちょろブレ🐲小林さんちのメイドラゴン 炸裂‼ちょろゴン☆ブレス (@maidragon_game) September 22, 2021

Kobayashi-san no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath is set to be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, in both English and Japanese, in Spring 2022.