Activision Allegedly Caught Plagiarizing Anime Art For Call Of Duty Games

While Activision is already in incredibly hot water due to recent lawsuits being brought against the company, it looks like they have another minor scandal on their hands. Fans have noticed recently that the art for two different Call of Duty games was potentially plagiarized, with one piece coming from an extremely popular anime.

Twitter user HUSK3RGAM3R pointed out that the art from the “Notice Me IV” bundle was possibly directly ripped from the opening of Goblin Slayer. The art looks eerily similar when looked next to side by side which bolstered his claim with various gaming and anime fans on the platform.

With all the controversy surrounding Activision Blizzard, and it seems like they went and copied a frame from the opening of Goblin Slayer to promote a new anime pack in Cold War. Like almost a one for one copy. What the hell Activision Blizzard? pic.twitter.com/aMtrhsyyAv — Husker (@HUSK3RGAM3R) August 28, 2021

Another user was able to point out how art used in Call of Duty: Mobile was also potentially plagiarized from a Japanese artist that goes by Poppuqn on Twitter. Her art does look remarkably similar to the advertisement for the game. Fans are now trying to see if more art has been stolen and it will be curious to see if they are successful and might be done for the Call of Duty developers to pay back these artists for profiting off of their work.