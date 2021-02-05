Apex Legends Dev Teases New Mode Not Tied To Battle Royale

An all-new way to play Apex Legends could be right around the corner.

Well, relatively speaking, at least. In a lengthy retrospective posted to EA’s official website this week, game director Chad Grenier goes into great detail about the battle royale’s origins as a prototype multiplayer mode for Titanfall 2 before it became the mainstay that it is today. Beginning with a modest workforce of just 20 individuals, the team would eventually balloon in size to become a major subdivision responsible for rolling out fresh updates on a regular basis.

At eight seasons in (and no doubt many more to come), the potential for growth in Respawn’s competitive shooter is plain as day for all to see and not just in the way fans are already used to. While new Legends, weapons, maps and events will likely remain a key pillar in Apex‘s content roadmap, Grenier teases an expansion to the brand that goes far beyond that of its native genre.

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition to confirming March as the date players will finally be able to visit Kings Canyon on Nintendo Switch, Grenier signs off with the assurance that “work on a mobile version of Apex Legends is well underway,” and that later this year, it’ll “launch new ways to play the game that take us beyond the battle royale.” As is to be expected, no other details for the latter are put forth, though considering how long persistent rumors of player-vs-environment as well as classic deathmatch modes have been doing the rounds online, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see the director’s comments ultimately end up alluding to one or both making their way into the game.

Exciting times ahead, then, and while we await further information, be sure to let us know in the usual place below what sort of complimentary gameplay experience you’d love to see introduced to Apex Legends in the future!