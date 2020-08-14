Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Look At Season 6 Character Rampart

Apex Legends Season 6 may be right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from trying to get a sneak peek of what’s to come ahead of the crowd.

Respawn has already confirmed, of course, that weapons expert Rampart will be the next Legend to join the battle royale’s existing cast of eclectic personalities, though we know little about the unique skills she’ll have access to. What today’s leak does reveal, however, is that the newcomer, like Gibraltar, Wattson and Caustic, will be a Defender-class character, meaning her playstyle will lend well to ensuring teammates are properly protected.

Given the emphasis on her skills for tinkering with munitions, we have a strong inkling that Rampart will be able to upgrade, or otherwise modify, weapons found on the battlefield. Season 6 will, after all, introduce crafting into the mix, so the speculation certainly fits thematically. Anyway, digressions aside, check out the new contender’s in-game model for yourself below.

With the arrival of Rampart, Apex will have four dedicated defensive options, leaving support the most underrepresented with just two, Lifeline and Loba. That discrepancy certainly makes it seem as if Season 7’s inevitable roster addition will bring that total to three, though we’ll just have to wait and see.

Apex Legends Season 6 kicks off next week, August 18th, bringing with it a refreshed Battle Pass, new cosmetics to earn and a long-awaited new weapon, the Volt energy SMG. For a summary of everything we know so far, including the initial reveal trailer for Boosted. See here.