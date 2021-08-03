Apex Legends Season 10 Leak Reveals Return Of Old Cosmetics

Apex Legends players who missed out on their chance to grab some great-looking cosmetics from earlier seasons will soon have a second opportunity, it would seem. Following the arrival of Season 10, data miners have been up to their usual tricks digging into the battle royale’s files and made some interesting discoveries in the process.

Among their own findings, prolific leaker Shrugtal has unearthed what appears to be a treasure trove of currently unobtainable skins. These, they say, are likely to be reintroduced in the near future, no doubt as in-game purchases. While it’s currently not clear how many Apex Coins players will be expected to part ways with in order to add the vintage outfits to their collection, one can safely assume they’ll be in the region of 1,800, roughly $18.

As for what’s returning and what isn’t, the full list could very well change between now and the shop update, but suffice it to say that some of the most popular outfits will be present, including Wraith’s Phasewalker costume.

While good news for anyone who wasn’t around during the earliest days of the Apex Games, many will likely take issue with the fact that the so-called exclusivity of old content is being invalidated by bringing back retired skins. Respawn, of course, has never claimed that any such purchases are guaranteed to be locked from ever going on sale again, though it’s nonetheless worth noting that some returnees have been altered slightly to distance them from the original.

Will you be picking up any of these when they reenter circulation, or are you more concerned with getting your hands on some arguably superior designs found in Apex Legends Season 10? Sound off in the usual place below!