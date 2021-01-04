Apex Legends Season 7 Patch Makes Big Changes To Caustic And Rampart

Apex Legends is off to a flying start in 2021.

Within hours of celebrating the turn of the new year, Respawn Entertainment revealed a brand new event for the battle royale. Scheduled to kick off later this week, Fight Night (not to be confused with the annual Fight or Fright Halloween festivities) is a collection event similar in nature to Iron Crown and Lost Treasures, meaning a whole host of exclusive cosmetics – character and weapon skins, Gun Charms, etc. – are inbound for players to get their hands on. As usual, these are split between items guaranteed by progressing through an event-limited rewards track as well as premium currency purchases and those who manage to unlock everything will get access to a coveted Heirloom item for Gibraltar.

It’s not just new gameplay content worth getting excited about, however. A bumper list of balance adjustments will accompany Fight Night, too, including buffs for two legends and changes to several weapons. Continue through the break below for a full summary.

Meta Updates

Rampart

Amped Cover: Decreased cooldown from 30 seconds to 20 seconds

Caustic

Nox Gas Trap: Decreased cooldown from 25 seconds to 20 seconds

Hemlok

Decreased damage from 22 to 20.

Mastiff

Spread out 3rd/4th pellets to decrease max range of 4 pellet hits (was +/- 7.5 degrees, now +/- 10)

Prowler

Reserve bullets increased from 175 to 210

Nothing too extensive, then, though one shouldn’t underestimate the impact that skill cooldown reductions can have on the meta. Whether these will do anything to prompt an uptick in players picking Caustic and/or Rampart remains to be seen, of course, though Respawn says it’ll continue to make further tweaks where necessary throughout Season 7.

As for when you can expect to get your hands on all the above, Apex Legends‘ Fight Night event arrives January 5th for all platforms. Tell us, though, will you be checking it out later this week? As always, let us know in the usual place down below and watch this space for more updates as it’s looking to be a big year for the game.