Arkham Origins Developer May Have Teased A Brand New Batman Game

Ever since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight over four years ago, fans have been clamoring for any news regarding a sequel or follow-up. There’s little information floating around as to what developer Rocksteady Studios is working on (some suggest its a Superman game), but in the past, reports have cropped up suggesting that WB Games Montréal, the team behind Arkham Origins, is toiling away on their own Batman project, one which might focus on the Court of Owls — an organized crime group that has squared off against the Caped Crusader in the past.

However, a new Twitter post from the Canadian studio has reaffirmed the idea they are working on an all-new Batman game. Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Bruce Wayne (and his crime-fighting alter ego), WB Games Montréal broke their four-year-long Twitter silence by sharing a cryptic video. The clip in question, which we’ve embedded below, shows a high-rise building with the Bat-Signal projected on it. However, what’s interesting are the four symbols that are spliced into the video.

It’s not entirely clear what these icons represent, but the going theory suggests one of them is a Demon’s Head (a reference to Ra’s al Ghul), with the other two being variations on the symbols that represent the Court of Owls and The Sacred Order of Saint Dumas, of which Azrael is a member.

Either way, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation and more details before we get the full picture, but there’s a chance gamers won’t have to stay patient for long. As Heroic Hollywood has pointed out, Sony is hosting a State of Play event on September 24th to focus on upcoming PlayStation games. Seeing as how the Arkham Knight was promoted by Sony in the past, there’s a chance a new Batman game will be unveiled in a couple of days. As always, we’ll be sure to update you when more information (or an official announcement) comes down the pipeline.