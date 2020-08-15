New Star Wars Bundle Includes 8 Retro Games For Only $10

While we still have a couple of months ahead of us before Star Wars: Squadrons hits store shelves, there are plenty of classic games in the franchise that are well worth playing through. Personally, I’ve been revisiting Episode 1: Racer on the Nintendo 64, and I might have to give Battlefront II (the one from this generation) another go at some point. However, if you’re looking for a healthy dose of nostalgia, you might want to check out this heavily discounted bundle.

As reported by ComicBook.com, online retailer Fanatical is offering up eight classic Star Wars games for the low low price of $10. Each title has been tweaked to run on modern Windows systems, and are redeemable on Steam to boot. Granted, some of the franchise’s latest offerings aren’t included here, but those who don’t mind retro titles are in for a good time.

Here’s the full list of games:

Rebel Assault I + II

Rogue Squadron 3D

X-Wing Special Edition

TIE Fighter Special Edition

X-Wing Alliance

X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns

Rebellion

Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Be warned though, as this insane deal won’t last forever. In fact, it’s set to expire on the night of Monday, August 17th. So if you’re interested in checking out a few classic Star Wars games, you’ll want to act quickly. Unfortunately, as we’ve come to expect by now, the deal is also limited to Windows PCs, meaning console, Mac, and Linux players will have to look elsewhere.

If you’re hoping to play something a bit more modern though, you won’t have to wait too long. Star Wars: Squadrons is due out on October 2nd, and it’ll be available on Sony’s and Microsoft’s current and next-gen systems, as well as on PC.