Call Of Duty 2020 Title And Setting May’ve Been Revealed

Though much about this year’s Call of Duty remains shrouded in mystery, both its title and its setting may have finally been revealed. According to Okami, a veteran herald of news concerning the insanely popular first person shooter, as well as the person who correctly leaked both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest game in this lengthy franchise will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and take place during the Vietnam War.

Okami’s details seem to correspond to a variety of unsubstantiated rumors that have been making their way around the internet for months now, some of which have claimed that the next installment would be part of the Black Ops saga, take place in Vietnam, and have something to do with the Cold War. That’s a bingo.

In the past, these bits of information have been disputed and at times even dismissed, mostly due to the fact that an earlier Black Ops game had already transported players to Vietnam. As far as Okami’s scoop is concerned, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also sounds like too much of a mouthful even for diehard fans, but greater marketing failures have been made in this industry before.

As of now, Black Ops developer Activision – alongside any other studios that developed a Call of Duty game in the past – has refused to comment on the leak and, according to ComicBook.com, “likely won’t.” Even so, the studios cannot remain silent forever. With new reveals being made left and right, it’s strongly suspected to only be a matter of weeks before the first images – if not entire bits of gameplay footage – shall be shown off at last.