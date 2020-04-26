Next Call Of Duty Game Will Reportedly Be Set During Vietnam War

Video game journalist Jason Schreier, who, when asked on Twitter about any news regarding the Call of Duty franchise, responded by saying that he’d heard rumors about an installment set in Vietnam, rumors which have raised quite a few questions in the online gaming community.

“I’m not a COD person,” Schreier writes, already inviting people to question authority on the subject, “so I don’t know anything about all the lore shenanigans or what it really means to be a Black Ops game, but one title I’ve heard thrown around a couple of times is just ‘COD: Vietnam.’ As far as I know it’s part of the Black Ops series though? Not sure.”

Schreier’s scoop, while certainly interesting, doesn’t fit in well with the history of the world renown first-person shooter franchise, which has already had an installment set in Vietnam, namely 2010’s beloved Treyarch production Black Ops.

Of course, with any franchise as old and expansive as Call of Duty, finding a new setting becomes harder and harder with each installment. Since the first one released back in 2003, the series has grown by another sixteen games which have taken players anywhere from the First and Second World War to an imagined Third, and even the near and distant future.

In light of all this content, it’s quite plausible that the developers are rebooting the first Black Ops (even though Schreier himself doesn’t think so). They might also craft yet another unique video game experience set during the same place and time, or take us to Vietnam in a day and age we haven’t seen before.

In any case, the new Call of Duty hasn’t been unannounced as of yet, and, given the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the industry, will likely remain unannounced for quite some time.