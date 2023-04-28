Complaints about ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ crashing greet the game’s official launch
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now out, with critics praising the return of Cal Kestis as a high-water mark for Star Wars in gaming. But though the reviews are positive, the launch hasn’t exactly been smooth. Survivor has performance issues on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, though the game is still very much playable. The same can’t be said for the PC version which, after over 2000 user reviews, has been rated “mostly negative” on Steam.
Many PC players would probably love to be dealing with performance flaws as they can’t play the game at all due to frequent crashes. A glance over at Reddit and the Steam discussion threads sees many players unable to get past the title screen, or the same crashing completely during the first cutscene, or reporting an “Exception Access Violation” error and forcibly shutting down.
Fortunately, there may be a fix. Those with AMD graphics cards should update their drivers manually, as this post on Reddit says doing this at least let them get past the opening logos:
So many of the replies say they simply can’t get the game running at all, even after getting everything updated on ludicrously high-spec gaming rigs. It’s worth underlining that Survivor is a great game and patches have been promised. Let’s hope that in a few weeks, it’ll be in much better shape, but the message from launch day for PC players right now is a resounding “buyer beware!”