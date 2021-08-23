Cyberpunk 2077 Could Be Getting Multiplayer, Two Major Expansions

CD Projekt RED isn’t finished with Cyberpunk 2077. Far from it, in fact, if an extensive new leak is any indication. Following the sci-RPG’s latest update, which weighed in at a whopping 40 GB, data miners have been combing through the game’s files looking for even the slightest hint of what could be on the cards as far as DLC or even new modes are concerned.

While Patch 1.3 dealt largely with fixing outstanding bugs and other miscellaneous adjustments, it came bundled alongside what’s considered to be Night City’s first add-on. This included clothing items for the player character’s V as well as Johnny Silverhand, in addition to a new car to explore Cyberpunk‘s dystopian world with. Nothing one would label major, then, though it’s looking likely that CDPR is inching ever closer to delivering something more substantial in the not-too-distant future.

As noted by YouTuber Tyler McVicker (H/T, ScreenRant), a number of currently unused files, including one labeled “CyberpunkMulti,” suggest an online mode could be coming. Multiplayer was previously said to have been scrapped in order to focus on fixing the base game. Whether this would end up being a revised version of the originally planned multiplayer or something else entirely different isn’t clear, assuming it leads to anything at all.

McVicker also believes that 1.3 introduced assets directly alluding to at least two story expansions, though the popular YouTuber doesn’t go into any further detail about these, so we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires on that front. Last we heard, several backend changes to Cyberpunk‘s Epic Game Store page hinted strongly at numerous content drops arriving over time, though these have since been removed.

For now, we imagine most of CDPR’s resources will be dedicated to ensuring the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s dedicated next-gen upgrade goes off without a hitch. See here for all the latest on that front.