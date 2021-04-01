Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Provides Update On PlayStation Store Return

There appears to be no end in sight for CD Projekt RED’s ongoing misery concerning Cyberpunk 2077.

The sci-fi RPG, considered all throughout 2020 as one of the year’s most anticipated releases, was met with an avalanche of criticism when it finally arrived in December following numerous delays. Despite claiming that it needed the extra time to ensure V’s escapades in Night City were at a standard of quality fans expected, day one was marred by endless reports of bugs, missing content and unimpressive visuals. Coming from the same developer responsible for the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, many were taken aback by just how unfinished its latest project so clearly felt in almost every regard.

The subsequent fallout prompted aggregate sites such as OpenCritic to issue consumer warnings of false advertising, to which CDPR responded with a public apology, offering refunds to any who wished to get one. Both Sony and Microsoft took steps to warn their own respective customers, too, with the former even going so far as to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from sale on the PlayStation Store completely.

More than three months later, there’s been no indication of when users can expect its reinstatement despite the fact that numerous patches released since the takedown have drastically improved the game’s overall experience. So when exactly can players assume the situation will change? Put simply, nobody knows but Sony. During a recent call with investors, CDPR SVP of business development, Michal Nowakowski confirmed as much, stating that despite it having made major improvements, “the final decision belongs to Sony.”

Disappointing but not wholly unexpected news, then, and it looks as if this primarily remains a wait-and-see situation. Do you think Cyberpunk 2077 is in a fit state for sale, though, or is there still work to be done? Let us know in the usual place below!