Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Offers Update On The Game’s Return To PlayStation Store

It’s been a rough ol’ time for the studio behind the controversial sci-fi action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

Not only was the game’s launch marred by countless bugs and glitches, but a strict console review embargo led many to believe that CD Projekt RED had actively tried to pull the wool over their fans’ eyes in a bid to sell more copies of their broken product.

As a result of all the controversy, Sony made the unprecedented decision to pull the title from its online storefront. Throw in a class action lawsuit, dwindling player numbers and criticism regarding the game’s trans representation, and you have the recipe of how NOT to release a highly anticipated title into the world. I mean, first impressions count, right?

Even though CD Projekt RED has apologised for their mistakes and updated the game significantly, the team has also outlined a roadmap to fix the major issues plaguing the title, especially on consoles. In other words, the Polish studio is clearly working hard to make amends with their fans, and rightly so.

While a specific date for the game’s return to the PlayStation Store has not yet been announced, the developer has now addressed the ongoing situation on their own official website, and here’s what CD Projekt RED had to say:

We are working on fixes and updates, and are working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible.

As you can see, then, there’s no definitive date yet in sight. But the fact that the studio is working closely with the Japanese platform holder is a good sign, and hopefully means that the game will return to the PlayStation Store sooner rather than later.

Of course, fixing the numerous bugs and issues should be the developer’s top priority. After all, many games have bounced back from terrible launches before. From Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky to EA Dice’s Star Wars: Battlefront II, there’ve been a handful of poorly-received titles that have gone on to reclaim their damaged reputation following their poor initial launch. That said, it’s undoubtedly going to be a challenging uphill struggle for Cyberpunk 2077 to make a comeback any time soon.