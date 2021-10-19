Disney Says New Lego Star Wars Game Coming Next Month

Disney is announcing a brand new Lego Star Wars game is in the works. According to GameRant, Lego Star Wars: Castaways will be the next installment to the long-running series and will take a different tact this time, occasioning players to take charge of their own Lego Star Wars Story.

Lego Star Wars is one of the most popular games in the extended Lego franchise, though it’s been a while since we’ve seen a new entry. What’s more, the game is slated to come out just next month, giving fans a fix of the game series far before The Skywalker Saga launches next year.

It’s the latest development in the game series that is now over 15 years old, first premiering on gaming’s sixth generation of consoles on Xbox, PS2, and GameCube. The Original Trilogy, Clone Wars era and The Force Awakens have all since been covered in that time, with each game becoming increasingly grand in scope along the way.

The forthcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will combine the films The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker as well as remaking previous games’ stories.

But in Disney’s newly minted Lego Star Wars: Castaways, a new angle is being introduced into the games by way of the series’ first-ever social action-adventure game, where “players build and customize their own in-game Lego Minifigure characters, join other “Castaways,” and complete missions on alien worlds.

Disney’s Lego Star Wars: Castaways will be coming out exclusively on Apple Arcade on November 19th, 2022. It will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.