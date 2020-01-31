EA Confirms Apex Legends Mobile Is Still Happening

EA and Respawn Entertainment are doing everything in their power to ensure the popularity of Apex Legends continues for the foreseeable future and beyond.

Last year, the battle royale was revealed to be taking charge as the company’s flagship shooter in 2020, displacing DICE’s Battlefield series in the process. One integral component of Apex‘s growth and reach over the next 12 months, of course, is the existence of a mobile version. Not since it was officially confirmed in 2019, however, have fans heard even a whisper about its current progress or, for that matter, when a release can be expected.

Hardly surprising, then, that concerns over potential setbacks or worse, cancellation, have been raised, but fear not – the project is still very much alive. During a recent conference call, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen reiterated that the ability to go a round or two in World’s Edge while on the go remains a high priority and subsequently confirmed that it has found a partner to help deliver that vision.

“So obviously, rolling mobile out in China, you need to have a partner,” says Jorgensen, adding “And we’re — as we’ve said in the prepared remarks today that we’re working with a partner there and we’re very excited about the opportunity. That partner is also helping us to develop a mobile Apex for the globe.”

Unfortunately, Jorgensen remains unable to deliver a definitive timeframe for when Apex Legends fans can expect its long-awaited debut on mobile, meaning it’s highly unlikely to arrive in time for Respawn’s latest season or, for that matter, its successor. Season 4: Assimilation is due to begin next week, February 4th and promises to introduce a wealth of new content as well as quality of life updates.

As per yesterday’s launch trailer, we now have confirmation, too, of new Legend Revenant. Give it a watch over here.