Every Location Confirmed So Far For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Considering the scope of the project, it’s with little surprise that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was recently hit with a worrying delay. Developer Traveller’s Tales announced back in April that the title’s originally projected release date of spring 2021 was no longer an achievable goal. Rather than provide a new ETA, however, the studio now no longer commits to a specific ETA, its latest statement on the matter promising that new details would be provided as and when they were available.

That being the case, nobody quite knows when the game, which covers all nine films in the core film franchise, will land on consoles and PC but suffice it to say, that there’s an already impressive amount of content being packed onto the disc. In addition to boasting around 300 playable characters hailing from The Phantom Menace and Rise of Skywalker as well as every entry in between, over 20 planets can be explored, with no doubt more to be confirmed. As of right now, however, the current list is as follows:

Prequel Trilogy

Naboo

Coruscant

Kamino

Geonosis

Utapau

Kashyyyk

Mustafar

Original Trilogy

Tatooine

Yavin 4

Hoth

Dagobah

Bespin

Sequel Trilogy

Jakku

Takodana

Starkiller Base

D’Qar

Ahch-to

Cantonica

Crait

Ajan Kloss

Pasaana

Kijimi

Kef Bir

Exegol

All the important bases have already been covered, then, but there are certainly some omissions worth pointing out, chief among them Endor. The forest moon served as a pivotal staging ground for the Rebel Alliance’s last-ditch effort at taking down the Empire in Return of the Jedi, so for it to be absent here raises more than a few eyebrows, to say the least. Other favorites, including Dathomir (Maul’s homeworld) and Dantooine are missing, too, though these are firm maybes as neither is present in live-action, despite their importance to the overarching plot.

As always, we’ll keep you updated as and when more LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga details emerge but in the meantime, let us know in the usual place below, which of the locales in a galaxy far, far away not listed above would you most like to visit in-game?