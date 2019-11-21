Fortnite Leak Reveals New Risky Reels Event For Chapter 2

Something big is about to go down in Fortnite, it seems.

The battle royale, which has remained relatively static since the Earth-shattering changes introduced with Chapter 2, is long overdue a sizable event to keep players entertained until the arrival of an inevitable new season. In fact, given that Epic Games recently announced that the shooter’s ongoing season will run for an additional two months over the usual three, it’ll assuredly be eager now, more than ever, to keep engagement levels high, or else risk fatigue from setting in.

Fortunately, Apollo Island and its abundance of new features such as fishing and weapon crafting have performed incredibly well in refreshing the meta for veteran players, while the introduction of AI bots has helped to ease fresh-faced players into the fold. But what’s on the cards for the future and beyond?

We can’t say for sure, but thanks to the latest efforts of prominent data miner HYPEX, it appears as if Risky Reels will soon serve as the focal point of an enigmatic new event. Leaked images of the popular location, which you can peruse below, imply that the drive-in will undergo a number of changes.

In addition, Lucas7yoshi has contributed their own findings to the discussion, believing that whatever it is that Epic has planned will crescendo around New Year’s Eve.

Still working out WHAT will be played at Risky Reels, but i do know the following: 2 minutes between the time that it plays It STOPS on January 1st 2020 (i think im parsing the number correctly, its a weird way of storing dates) I cannot find the video it'll play — Lucas7yoshi – FN Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) November 20, 2019

The burning question now, then, is what exactly will this mysterious 2-minute movie entail? As has always been the case before, it’s likely that the trailer will be preceded by an in-game countdown and provide a teaser, of sorts, for what’s to come. With Chapter 2, Season 2 now pencilled in for a February launch, the dates do somewhat line-up. On the other hand, both could be entirely unrelated, but we’ll no doubt be privy to more specific details as 2019 comes to a close.

Until then, let us know in the usual place below what you think Fortnite‘s next major update will bring!