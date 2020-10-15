How To Get Fortnite Season 4’s Daredevil Skin For Free

A new eSports competition has gone live in Fortnite this week and it has a tantalizing grand prize up for grabs. Kicking off yesterday, October 14th, the aptly-named Daredevil Cup is a four-stage tournament designed for players of all skill levels to participate in, with those who graduate through to the final rounds being in with the chance to walk away with a share of the $1,000,000 prize pot.

Even if you’re not one of the very few who has what it takes to reach the top, however, Epic is offering plenty of incentive to sign up. Teams that manage to finish with a respectable position on the first leg of the Daredevil Cup will be rewarded for their efforts with exclusive first access to a new skin themed after Marvel’s crime fighting character of the same name, which you can see in the gallery down below.

In regard to rules and win conditions, players will be competing against each other in the battle royale’s current limited-time mode, Marvel Knockout. The goal, then, is to eliminate the opposing side in a 4-round knockout using superpowers themed after various characters from the Marvel universe. These abilities will be randomly allocated between rounds and identical for both teams. As for final ranking positions required to unlock Daredevil’s outfit early, see below for a breakdown of placements by region.

Europe: 1st – 800th

NA East: 1st – 500th

NA West: 1st – 200th

Brazil: 1st – 200th

Asia: 1st – 100th

Oceania: 1st – 100th

Middle East: 1st – 100th

While it may look as if those in Europe will have an easier time reaching the threshold, it’s worth noting that the wildly varying brackets are likely a result of player populations in each area, so don’t expect any folks living in one territory to have an easier ride than others. For a full breakdown of Fortnite‘s Daredevil Cup, including Ts & Cs, hit the link below.