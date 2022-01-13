Free-to-play ‘My Hero Academia’ battle royale announced for consoles

The wait for a good My Hero Academia video game may be coming to a close. Bandai Namco has announced the next game based on the shōnen battle manga and anime will be a free-to-play battle royale titled My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble.

As first reported by Gematsu, the game was announced in a two-page ad in what appears to be the forthcoming Weekly Shōnen Jump, the weekly publication where mangaka Kōhei Horikoshi’s original manga has been serialized since 2014. “Team up to win a 24-player rumble in multiplayer action,” the ad reads. Images of in-game footage feature All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Tenko Shimura.

Images of the Japanese ad have been shared around Twitter this morning.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, will feature 24-player multiplayer. Publisher Bandai Namco is planning to hold a closed beta test closer to launch, though no dates were listed.

The battle royale will be the fifth game based on the sensational series, which has been adapted into an anime by studio Bones since 2016. My Hero Academia: Battle for All was released for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2016, while a mobile game, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, was released globally in 2021.

On consoles, My Hero Academia has seen two fighting games in the past four years — My Hero: One’s Justice and My Hero: One’s Justice 2. The mixed reception to the game has been a lingering disappointment for fans of the series. Several heroes also made an appearance in Bandai Namco’s soon-to-be-defunct crossover fighting game, Jump Force, which will cease sales in February and shutter its servers later this year.

Here’s hoping this offers something in the way of epic shōnen action the series is known for.