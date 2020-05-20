God of War Director Wants To Do A Silent Hill Reboot

Cory Barlog may be thinking about doing a remaster of Silent Hill, or so the director of 2018’s critically acclaimed God of War reboot expressed in a tweet. Responding to another user’s post asking which of the following games – Metal Gear Solid, Twisted Metal, Xenosaga and Silent Hill – deserves a remaster, Barlog responded, “Silent Hill. and let me do it.”

Distributed by Japanese entertainment giant Konami in 1999, Silent Hill is a survival horror game which puts you in the shoes of a father looking to retrieve his daughter from a secretive and sinister cult somewhere in the American countryside. Using fog and mist simulations to mask the low quality graphics of some of the earliest console generations, it’s widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made.

Although it spawned several sequels, its franchise has not seen a new installment since 2012. In 2014, Hideo Kojima, creator of the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid series, said he was working on a new Silent Hill title in collaboration with Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and while their joint venture was rumored to have made it pretty far into development, it was ultimately cancelled when Kojima fell out of favor with industry overlord Konami.

Kojima aside, Barlog, as the force behind some of the most beloved games ever made, may very well be the only other person with enough experience necessary to successfully resurrect an intellectual property of such legendary proportions. Indeed, after directing the second God of War game for the PS2 in 2007, Barlog spent some time working with George Miller on a game adaptation of Mad Max: Fury Road, and also served as a creative supervisor for Crystal Dynamics’ 2013 Tomb Raider reboot before finally returning to Sony to continue Kratos’ journey.

And while he’s now (presumably) hard at work on the hotly anticipated sequel to that journey, we sure would like to see him take a shot at Silent Hill.