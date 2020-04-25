Silent Hill PlayStation 5 Reboot Will Reportedly Be Announced Next Month

We know what you’re thinking: Another day, another Silent Hill rumour, right?

Indeed, Konami’s beloved survival horror series has recently seen a huge uptick in tittle-tattle and gossip. From outlandish reports of Microsoft buying the Japanese publisher’s gaming back catalogue, to more believable news of the company partnering with Sony to develop a duo of brand new Silent Hill titles, to even the unlikely possibility of a re-collaboration between Konami and everyone’s favourite Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Long story short: the rumour mill in Silent Hill continues to turn unabated. While Konami outright denied said rumours last month – understandable, given the secrecy surrounding the project – it seems that industry insiders are continuing to stick to their guns as brand new intel pertaining to the iconic video game series has surfaced once again.

This new info comes by way of industry professional and ResetEra user KatharsisT, who claims that the rumoured Silent Hill game will be announced alongside the PS5’s reveal event at some point in May. No solid evidence was provided to back up their claims, so we’d suggest to take this information with a grain of salt. However, with May right around the corner, fans won’t have to wait long to find out if there’s any truth to it.

The last Silent Hill rumour making the rounds was that the new game was going to be a soft reboot, which aligns with this recent intel. With all this hearsay and gossip circulating, the general scuttlebutt is that there must be something afoot. I mean, there’s no smoke without fire, right? In fact, one thing that’s 100% confirmed is that a new cinematic sequel has officially been given the greenlight by Konami. Surely that’s a promising sign that there’s still some life left in the venerable horror franchise.

But tell us, how do you feel about this latest rumour? Is it all pie in the fog-filled sky? Or does a Silent Hill PS5 game sound believable? Grab a rusty pipe, a torch and a static-filled radio and let us know in the usual place down below.