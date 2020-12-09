God Of War Director Has Ideas For A Mandalorian Game

If you think the subject matter of Disney’s The Mandalorian is the perfect premise for an open world video game, you’re not the only one.

Cory Barlog, the director behind 2018’s God of War reboot as well as next year’s Ragnarök sequel is in total agreement and, what’s more, has even seen fit to pitch his own broad ideas as to how such a title can work. Sharing his opinions over on Twitter, he describes how the theoretical (as far as we know) Star Wars spinoff could have players take control of Din Djarin as he explores distant worlds in the Razor Crest, picking up bounties and other odd jobs in order to help pay for armor and ship upgrades.

As anyone who’s watched (and rewatched) season 1 can no doubt attest to, early episodes in the hit series clearly take structural inspiration from the medium. Din initially only accepts the mission of retrieving Baby Yoda based on the promise of being rewarded with valuable Beskar needed to upgrade his suit, after all, mimicking the very same mission structure that one could find in any modern day action-RPG.

While Barlog quite rightly stresses that core gameplay should be intuitive and fun, he also believes that the fictional team hired to bring such a project to life would need to place equal importance on character development with “relatable human triumphs, losses and seemingly impossible decisions to wrestle with.” All are ingredients that continue to make Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s labor of love one of the most beloved additions to Star Wars continuity since the Original Trilogy, and we’d definitely be on board for such an adventure.

Should such a thing ever happen, it goes without saying that EA would be in the driver’s seat and who knows – perhaps it already is? The publisher’s Motive studio is known to be working on something set in a galaxy far, far away, so never say never.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere every Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.