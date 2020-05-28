Insomniac Reportedly Plan To Make Spider-Man PS4 Into A Trilogy

Spider-Man‘s tenure on PlayStation looks likely to be ongoing for some time, it would seem.

Released back in 2018, Insomniac’s adaptation of the web-slinging superhero immediately went on to become one of PlayStation 4’s most successful exclusives, selling millions of copies and attracting universal acclaim for its slick, fluid combat, criminally fun traversal and, to top it off, a solid story packed with twists and turns that kept even the most diehard of Parker fans on their toes not knowing what would happen next.

Considering the numerous leaks suggesting as such over the last few months and the desire on Sony’s end to ensure the upcoming PlayStation 5 gives consumers plenty of reasons to buy it, it’s essentially a guarantee at this point that Insomniac is hard at work on Spider-Man 2, but will one sequel be enough for it to tell the tales it desires? Apparently not.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development and a Kingdom Hearts TV show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which have now been corroborated by numerous other outlets – say that the developer intends to keep Peter Parker’s video game adventures going beyond a second installment, with the current plan being to make its adaptation a trilogy. Given the sheer number of stories Marvel has created for the character over the last 40 years, there’s certainly more than enough material to flesh out two sequels, though it remains to be seen just how much familiar ground Insomniac will tread with future entries.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Spider-Man 2 still has yet to get an official announcement, though with Sony heavily rumored to be holding some sort of showcase for its new hardware next month, it goes without saying that the wall-crawling hero is an odds-on favorite to make an appearance. Watch this space for more.