Is Steamunlocked safe and legit for downloading games?

Steam has long been the go-to platform for buying up PC games. From huge titles like Elden Ring to indie hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Steam provides a convenient library of thousands of games. This digital store made a huge impact in the video game industry, and in the process made the Valve Corporation a billion-dollar company — providing its CEO, Gabe Newell, with a net worth of $3 to $7 billion.

Digital video game sales are on a constant rise, despite concerns of fabricated scarcity, even as physical sales plummet. According to Statista, physical purchases pulled in $11.36 billion last year alone. Meanwhile, the Entertainment Retail Association claims 89.5 percent of video game sales were digital downloads in 2022 (via Old School Gamers). Despite this boom, and the increasing accessibility of gaming, plenty of gamers refuse to shell out that $59.99 for a top-notch game. They’re left with only a few options — none of them legal — if they want in on the latest titles without whipping out their wallets.

Is Steamunlocked safe?

Video game prices just keep rising and many AAA releases hit screens with plenty left to be desired. Cyberpunk 2077 is an easy example — the game cost around $59.99 to purchase, but it was so riddled with bugs many players immediately sought a refund. There is a valid argument behind peoples’ increasing desire to avoid paying for games that, upon release, are all but unplayable. Steamunlocked offers a solution to disgruntled gamers, but one that hinges on a certain level of callousness. Any free option, after all, leeches money from the creators behind these games, and — broken or not — artists deserve more respect than that.

Still, Steamunlocked seems to offer games to players without the need to drain their wallets. According to its official FAQ page, software uploaded to the platform is perused to ensure it doesn’t have hidden malware and to confirm its safety. But let’s not forget that downloading new games for “free” (beyond codes directly from developers) is piracy — plain, and simple. Use the service at your own risk, and be mindful of any legal ramifications you may face as a consequence.

Regarding the platform’s safety, however, users on Quora and Reddit claim Steamunlocked is, in fact, safe to use — so long as users are at the right URL. One user reported downloading every Assassin’s Creed title with zero complaints. Others noticed issues after the game finished downloading, however, including anti-virus software blocking downloads, weird links, and Windows Firewall getting triggered unless you tinker with your PC settings. It appears that, despite the ethical issues with downloading games for free, Steamunlocked is a safe and viable option for gamers looking to enjoy pricey titles without breaking the bank.

Even if the platform is safe to use, it’s worth doubling down on those ethics we mentioned. Using the site constitutes piracy, and you are accessing material that is protected by copyright. Chances are, it’s against the law in your country of residence. Its inarguably a better decision to simply save up and shell out the cash for your favorite titles, but if you decide to go the Steamunlocked route, do so at your own risk.