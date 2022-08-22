Is ‘Tower of Fantasy’ a free-to-play game? Gacha mechanics and microtransactions explained

Tower of Fantasy is a brand new free-to-play open-world action RPG from Chinese developers Hotta Studio. It features gacha mechanics and microtransactions for unlocking unique combat abilities, new characters, weapons, armor, and more, along with daily quests and resources to grind.

The game is set in a far-off future on the planet Aida, where the world has been contaminated by a radioactive energy named Omnium that has almost eradicated all human life. The local ecosystem has also been mutated by the mysterious radiation, creating a hostile environment of mutant monsters and desperate survivors.

Much of the gameplay involves exploring, fighting, and scavenging across the hostile world, and also features paid content through the use of gacha mechanics and microtransactions. Players are able to earn in-game currency (Gold, Black, or Red Nuclesuses) through the progression of the main story or purchase from the in-game store, which can be used for a chance at prizes on the Special Orders page in the menu.

Like Genshin Impact, players can draw one at a time or 10 at a time for a higher chance of rare drops. The majority of the pool is weapons, but when a specific one is pulled players will also gain the corresponding Simulacra character the first time they pull it. Duplicated will automatically convert into fusion cores which can be used to upgrade the weapon further and increase its stats. While the odds of this are low, the increase in numbers is well worth the chance.

While paying for the ability to use these gacha mechanics is not strictly necessary, if players spend time logging in daily and completing their missions, those who are willing to throw a few dollars into the machine are more likely to earn better rewards. This is the unfortunate nature of gacha-based games in the free-to-play MMORPG space.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, iOS, and Android.