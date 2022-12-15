Latest Gaming News: A ‘God of War’ series is coming to Amazon while ‘The Last of Us: Part III’ might be in development

In today’s gaming news, we have some exciting updates for PlayStation fans, as The Last of Us: Part III might be currently in development while a God of War series is coming to Amazon Prime Video. For Nintendo fans, you will be able to grace Super Nintendo World soon and Wordle has made it onto the list of the top Google Searches of 2022.

Read all about this and more in today’s gaming news roundup.

The Last of Us: Part III might be coming sooner than we expected

Well, I'm not watching anything, so… Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. https://t.co/MxN8aBq9cy — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 13, 2022

One of Naughty Dog’s next games might be a follow-up to The Last of Us: Part II, with rumors pointing to The Last of Us: Part III being in development. The story comes from a tweet by user ViewerAnon which you can see above. Of course, Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann last spoke about the Last of Us multiplayer game as their upcoming project so that will probably be released before The Last of Us: Part III.

Neil Druckmann has said in the past that he does have an idea for The Last of Us: Part III, so it is undoubtedly being worked on in some capacity. But if this tweet is indeed accurate, then it might be coming to PlayStation 5 a little sooner than fans might have originally thought. Of course, both Abby and Ellie made it out of The Last of Us: Part II so there are definitely places the third game could go, but we will have to wait and see.

A live-action God of War series is coming to Amazon

Screengrab via YouTube/Playstation Brasil

A live-action God of War series has been picked up at Amazon. The series is being developed for Amazon Prime Video by Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) who will serve as showrunner, while it will be written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby who both wrote Iron Man, Children of Men, and The Expanse. Thankfully the series will not be based on the original God of War games as a raging God of War might not make for entertaining television.

Instead, the series will be based on the 2018 game, which saw Kratos travel to the Norse Realms, start a new family, and raise his son after his wife passes away. It is currently unknown whether or not the actors who portrayed the characters in the video games will reprise their roles in the series, or have any role whatsoever, but we can hope.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has gotten an opening date

Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart™ ride, purchase your Power-Up Band™, and dine at Toadstool Cafe™. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ opens 2/17/2023. https://t.co/GDgIKAWnRu pic.twitter.com/wjYeFXRgr2 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) December 14, 2022

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and it will be opening on Feb. 17, 2023. Of course, the Japanese counterpart of Super Nintendo World is already open but now the United States will be able to immerse themselves in the Mario experience. The park includes a Mario Kart-themed ride, interactive Question Blocks, a Toad-themed restaurant, and plenty of iconic locations and characters from the Mario franchise for you to interact with. You can read more about the park here.

Nintendo has announced a new wave of Amiibo coming in 2023

Super Smash Bros. #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 1/13/23.



Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6HEuGR07Nv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2022

Nintendo has announced four new Amiibo coming in 2023. All of them are characters who are available as playable characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Kazuya from Tekken and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII releasing on Jan. 13, 2023. Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be made available later in 2023, though no date was given. These Amiibo will be joining the lineup which includes many Nintendo and third-party characters, including Yoshi, Mario, Pac-Man, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Will you be picking them up when they are released?

Wordle was the most popular search in 2022

Image via The New York Times online

Google has released its “Year in Search” for 2022, and the popular word guessing game Wordle has come out on top as the most searched term in 2022. If you remember The New York Times acquired the game earlier this year, but it did launch in October 2021, priming it for a popularity boom at the start of the year.

People must have not been leaving the tab open on their browser, or bookmarking the game. Do you still play Wordle, and if so, have you been one of the people jumping on to Google Search it every day?

December’s PlayStation Plus lineup has been announced

Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for December includes:



➕ Far Cry 5

➕ Judgment

➕ Mortal Shell

➕ Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

➕ The Pedestrian



…and more! Available from 20th December.



Full list: https://t.co/BhnoJLDUJs pic.twitter.com/tPwtsyAmUS — PlayStation AU (@PlayStationAU) December 15, 2022

December’s PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra lineup have been announced in a blog post. Every game on this list will be available on the service on Dec. 20, 2022, except for WWE 2K22 which will be available on Jan. 3, 2022. The Essential tier was announced earlier this month, which we included in a previous gaming roundup.

It is worth noting that out of the games they are adding to the service, some of them have been included in the Essential tier in the past, meaning that anybody who has been a part of PlayStation Plus for a while will already have a few of these titles. The following games will be available on the Extra and Premium services.

WWE 2K22 on PlayStation 4.

Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 4.

Far Cry New Dawn on PlayStation 4.

Far Cry Primal on PlayStation 4.

Mortal Shell on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Judgment on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life on PlayStation 4.

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor on PlayStation 4.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War on PlayStation 4.

The Pedestrian on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Evil Genius 2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion on PlayStation 4.

Ben 10: Power Trip on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Gigantosaurus The Game on PlayStation 4.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4.

Worms W.M.D on PlayStation 4.

The Escapists 2 on PlayStation 4.

The following classic video games are only available on the Premium tier of the service.

Ridge Racer 2 on PlayStation Portable.

Heavenly Sword on PlayStation 3.

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus on PlayStation One.

Pinball Heroes on PlayStation Portable.

Come back tomorrow for the latest gaming news in our next roundup.