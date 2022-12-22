Latest Gaming News: Leaked footage of ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ has taken down an ad for ‘Goat Simulator 3’ as Nintendo has announced some new games

There is not much to report about in the games industry today, but Take-Two Interactive has taken down an advertisement for Goat Simulator 3 for including footage from the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks earlier this year, Nintendo has announced some more games today, and there is a new Epic Games Store title that you can purchase for free.

Read all about it in the final gaming news roundup of the year.

The parent company of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Take-Two Interactive, has taken down an advertisement for Goat Simulator 3 after it included footage of material that leaked from Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier in the year. Of course, Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development and it was hit by widespread leaks earlier this year.

قام الحساب الرسمي لـ Goat Simulator 3 بالكشف عن فيديو مضحك لاحد شخصيات الـ NPC في اللعبة وقد احتوى هذه الفيديو على احدى اللقطات المسربة سابقاً للعبة GTA 6 وذلك كنوع من المزح,لكن يبدو ان Rockstar Games لم تحب هذه المزحة وقد قامت بالرد عليها بحذف الفيديوpic.twitter.com/D7Ph3XsFeh — Silver | Ragnarök is here (@Silver_00700) December 21, 2022

The Goat Simulator franchise is known for its dumb humor, and its advertising is no different. It takes you into the life of an NPC from Goat Simulator 3 and makes reference to the leaks by putting that NPC in the background. Not surprisingly, the video is no longer available to view on Goat Simulator’s channels but you can view it above through one Twitter user who managed to keep it alive, although we cannot be sure that it will be up for much longer.

Nintendo has had a third day of game announcements

We mentioned in yesterday’s gaming news roundup that Nintendo is introducing a bunch of independent games in a series of videos titled “Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event”. This is the third day that games have been announced, so here’s a list of the games and when they will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator developed by Niceplay Games will be released in the Spring of 2023.

Sonority developed by Hanging Gardens Interactive is a surprise release and you can buy it now.

Tin Hearts developed by Rogue Sun will be released on April 20, 2023.

Sail Forth developed by David Evans is another surprise release and you can buy it now.

Visit Nintendo’s YouTube channel here to find out which games will be a part of tomorrow’s announcements.

Build your way up to the next Epic Games Store free holiday title

A game so good it’s PUZZLING… 🧩



Claim Lego Builder’s Journey before it’s gone! https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/ox6evPJVQw — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 21, 2022

As we have reported in our previous gaming roundups Epic Games has been giving away a title a day for the holiday season, and today’s game is Lego Builder’s Journey. The game is unlike the other Lego games, as it is not tied to any franchise. Developed by Light Brick A/S, it is a fun puzzle game that transforms the tiny levels you play. You can now purchase the game for free, and it is not the last free game for the Epic Games store so keep going back to see which games are added to the service.

We’ll be taking the holidays off for our gaming news roundups, but we will still let you know the biggest stories in gaming news here at We Got This Covered. Happy Holidays!