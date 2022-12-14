Latest Gaming News: The release date for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ may have leaked and ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has been delayed

In today’s gaming news, we may have gotten an early look at the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy has been hit with some weird delays, your consoles are releasing your statistics for the year and a few of your favorite games are getting some new updates.

We might know when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release

We reported in yesterday’s gaming news roundup that a new trailer for Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might debut alongside the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but unfortunately it did not. We did, however, get a whiff of a release date after one of the writers for the game listed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on their website accompanied by a release date of Fall 2023.

Although, since the date was found by a Twitter user, and reported by Insider Gaming, the date changed to just a simple 2023. Fall is definitely not out of the question for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, if the PlayStation title is indeed still set for a 2023 release date. It is also unknown when the writer, Jamie Mayer, updated her website, so the date might have been out of date anyway. Of course, there is always the chance that the game will be delayed into 2024, but as fans are undoubtedly excited about the upcoming game, we will continue to update you regarding its release date.

Hogwarts Legacy has received a delay for some consoles

The upcoming hotly anticipated game set in the Harry Potter universe has been delayed for some platforms. Do not worry as the game will still be released on Feb. 10, 2023, but only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. The release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy has been pushed back to April 4, 2023, while the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been pushed back even further to July 25, 2023.

The game has likely been delayed to polish the experience for those platforms to avoid yet another Cyberpunk 2077 situation. The delay is also important because it might impact which console you get the game for, as you might want to avoid spoilers. Of course, Hogwarts Legacy has been embroiled in controversy since it was announced due to the backlash from former fans of the franchise finding franchise creator J.K. Rowling transphobic. It is currently unknown whether this backlash will hurt sales, but we should find out when the game releases next year.

Get your end-of-the-year wrap-ups from both PlayStation and Nintendo

Relive your year of gaming with PlayStation in the 2022 Wrap-Up – available starting today through January 13, 2023.



Spotify kicked off the trend of presenting your own personalized year in review with their Spotify Wrapped, but gamers have gotten into the trend as well. Both Nintendo and PlayStation have shared their links, which you can see in the PlayStation tweet above and the Nintendo tweet below.

It's time for your year in review with #NintendoSwitch! Check the link below to learn about your most-played games, hours played, and more!



The PlayStation year in review will tell you which five games you played the most, how long you spent gaming on your console and how many trophies you earned this year. The Nintendo year in review breaks your year down into months, giving you the title you played the most every month and how many hours you sunk into it. If only somebody would tell you how long you spent browsing social media while you sat at a loading screen, although that really is not much of a problem with PlayStation 5 games.

Fans have spotted Marvel’s Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

As we mentioned before, the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released and it features many different versions of Spider-Man. Fans have pointed out the different versions of the character that they have managed to spot in the trailer including the Spider-Man from Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Their version of Miles Morales also seems to be talking to Spider-Man, and later in the trailer, fans seem convinced that the Spider-Man from the PlayStation One game also appears. Let’s hope they get some lines in the film so we can hear Yuri Lowenthal’s performance when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023.

A new update is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The first midseason update is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, bringing with it a new map, new operators, and a new raid. The new map is a favorite among Call of Duty fans, a map that has been used since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare which was released in 2007. That’s right, “Shipment” is coming back with a fresh coat of paint, and starting next week, we will be getting a holiday-themed version of the map as well.

Alongside the new map, we will be getting the first Special Ops Raid, which has been dubbed “Atomgrad”. In “Atomgrad” players will take part in a mission following the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, featuring Price, Gaz, and Farah. Speaking of Gaz, we are also receiving Gaz and Klaus as new playable operators, alongside a few new skins and holiday-themed customization options. There are also some updates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as well as a new weapon because we really needed more of those. If you would like to view everything coming to the game in the new update, you can go here.

Beat Saber has announced a new music pack

Known for its fantastic DLCs, Beat Saber has released the latest in a long line of updates. The VR rhythm game uses music as a base for its vibrant gameplay as you swing your arms to the beat. The latest music pack has been dubbed the Rock Mixtape and it is currently available to purchase. It consists of the following tracks.

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

“The Pretender” by Foo Fighters.

These artists have joined the ranks of Green Day, Fall Out Boy, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Skrillex, BTS, and Linkin Park, in an extensive library of tracks for you to saber your way through.

