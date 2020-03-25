Leaked Star Wars 1313 Image Reveals Boba Fett Would’ve Been Playable

Ask any longtime Star Wars fan their opinion of the franchise since Disney’s takeover and you’ll likely get one of two halves.

For better or worse, it’s thanks to the house that built Mickey Mouse that a certain Galaxy Far, Far Away finally made its return to the big screen following George Lucas’ controversial Prequel Trilogy. Rise of Skywalker, and indeed, The Last Jedi, may have struggled to progress the grand narrative in any meaningful manner, but without the multi-billion dollar deal back in 2012, critically acclaimed spinoffs such as Rogue One would never have come to fruition.

Unfortunately, the change of hands didn’t take place without a number of casualties, as Disney, keen to start with a blank slate, cancelled a number of in-development projects after assuming full ownership. One such victim was LucasArts’ Star Wars 1313, a promising title first revealed just months before the merger.

Billed as a single-player adventure, 1313 was said to follow the life of an unnamed bounty hunter struggling to escape the slums of Coruscant’s criminal underworld. The number 1313, it was revealed, referred to the residential level of where the game would initially begin, with the player character learning the ropes for one of the galaxy’s most dangerous professions.

Sadly, Disney would immediately halt production later that year, though various details have emerged over the years to shed further light on what the game would have been. Now, however, thanks to a new image leaked on Reddit, we have a first look at not just what Star Wars 1313 would have looked like in-engine, but confirmation of who its central star would have been.

Yes, that’s Boba Fett, and yes, it’s likely that the aforementioned novice bounty hunter was planned to be a young Boba just starting out in his career. It hardly bears worth thinking about the wasted potential, but then, there’s always the chance, however slim, that the Mouse House will revisit the project one day, especially given the incredible success enjoyed by hit Disney Plus show, The Mandalorian.

Fingers crossed!