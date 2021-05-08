How Long It Takes To Beat Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village has finally arrived and is proving to be a big hit with fans so far. Indeed, whether it’s setting records on Steam and Twitch, or scoring solid reviews across the board, it seems that Capcom’s done it once again, delivering another terrific survival horror experience.

Yes, Ethan Winters is back after his last nightmare and this time, his goal is to kill the four Lords of the village, save his daughter Rose – who’s been taken from him – and get the heck out of there. Of course, Chris Redfield is around somewhere as well, but we won’t spoil too much for those who haven’t had a chance to dive in yet. After all, there are a ton of surprises and interesting story beats that await you, and you can expect to be making your way through Ethan’s new adventure for at least 10-12 hours it seems.

According to Looper, that’s the rough estimate being given right now for how long Village takes to beat, with multiple reviews citing that window of time for how long it took to complete the game. Meanwhile, How Long To Beat actually puts the length at 8.5 hours, though notes that completionists may spend closer to 10.

Of course, every gamer is different and some may choose to rush through things as quickly as possible while others may take their time, slowly strolling through Village‘s world and taking in all that it has to offer. Skill level and difficulty setting obviously impact things, too, but again, that 10-12 hour window seems to be the average right now, which is perfectly fine.

Tell us, though, have you completed Resident Evil Village yet? If so, how long did it take you? Let us know down below.