Magic: The Gathering fans were treated to a brand new animated trailer for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion today, but while this was welcome news, it has left fans longing for more.

The new trailer wasn’t your ordinary MTG cinematic, this was a full production animated short from the renowned WIT Studio responsible for series like Attack on Titan and other popular anime.

In the three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer, fans were treated to a glimpse of the set’s aesthetic along with the song “Scratch (with Koshilnaba)” by the rock trio Ling tosite Sigure.

With its flashy visuals and always impressive Magic: The Gathering style and story, fans are begging for Wit Studio to produce a complete series based on the card game’s unique world.

Repeating this here because I want to stress the point: This is one of the coolest things MTG has ever done. And I now want a full MTG anime with studio WIT. — Glen Nelson – fully vaccinated (@modronGralamin) February 16, 2022

The overall aesthetics of this~ And the battles! (Tamiyo…. 😭 )



I'd take a season or two of this kind of treatment PLX… — Moppi-chu | Serra devotee 👼 #KOF15 (@vorthos_moppi) February 16, 2022

So, when are you guys releasing the 12 episodes anime? 😉 — M.P. Smith (@mspirits_prod) February 16, 2022

If the Netflix show ends up looking like this I'll be a happy elf👀 — Bassy, The Jazzy Bardista ☕ | TRPG VTuber 🎲 (@TrashyBassy) February 16, 2022

Absolutly amazing! Would love to pay money to get more MTG Anime content. 🙏💗 — Yami 👻 (@SpookyYami) February 16, 2022

ok full anime next — EinerXan (@EinerXan) February 16, 2022

Truly amazing trailer, please animate the whole series — Zhewei Kung (@ZheweiK) February 16, 2022

Fans responded to the trailer by calling for a full-fledged adaptation, but for now, that seems unlikely. Fans can, however, get their hands on the first standard expansion of 2022 when it launches around the globe on Feb. 18.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is MTG’s first sci-fi set and as the new trailer promises, fans can expect to find some impressive and unique card designs when they crack packs later this month.