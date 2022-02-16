‘Magic: The Gathering’ fans are begging for an anime series after latest trailer
Magic: The Gathering fans were treated to a brand new animated trailer for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion today, but while this was welcome news, it has left fans longing for more.
The new trailer wasn’t your ordinary MTG cinematic, this was a full production animated short from the renowned WIT Studio responsible for series like Attack on Titan and other popular anime.
In the three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer, fans were treated to a glimpse of the set’s aesthetic along with the song “Scratch (with Koshilnaba)” by the rock trio Ling tosite Sigure.
With its flashy visuals and always impressive Magic: The Gathering style and story, fans are begging for Wit Studio to produce a complete series based on the card game’s unique world.
Fans responded to the trailer by calling for a full-fledged adaptation, but for now, that seems unlikely. Fans can, however, get their hands on the first standard expansion of 2022 when it launches around the globe on Feb. 18.
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is MTG’s first sci-fi set and as the new trailer promises, fans can expect to find some impressive and unique card designs when they crack packs later this month.