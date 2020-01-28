Resident Evil 8 Rumor Says Regular Zombies Return, Will Be First-Person

Resident Evil 8 has been thrust into the limelight yet again today.

The sequel, which has yet to be officially revealed by Capcom, has been receiving huge attention as of late due to several so-called leaks. The first of these featured as part of a wider leak concerning Sony’s supposed PlayStation 5 reveal event next month, where, among other unannounced titles, the survival horror sequel was specifically mentioned as being among the line-up. A believable – if totally unsubstantiated – assertion, but one that reputable industry insider AestheticGamer has since appeared to refute. The sequel to 2017’s soft reboot of the series, they say, was actually scrapped some time ago and restarted from scratch in 2019.

Now, however, a third (also anonymous) party claiming to have the scoop on Resident Evil 8 has come forward to share a wealth of new details. Received via a tipoff, Resident Evil fansite Biohazard Declassified has shared the email’s contents, a rundown of which you can find below:

Ethan will be returning as a playable character.

Resident Evil 8 was tested last year.

It will not be called Resident Evil 8, but will have a “clever title”

The game will be in First-person like RE7.

Gameplay starts in a village leading up to a castle.

The environment will be rural, snowy, and mountainous; possibly Europe.

Regular zombies will be appearing instead of the Molded from RE7.

There is a persistent shadowy “female” enemy that will follow you but will dissipate if shot.

There are also wolf-like creatures that will attack the player in certain areas.

Chris Redfield will also be returning in some capacity.

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Believable or outlandish? We’ll let you decide for yourselves, but at the very least, the claims provide plenty of food for thought.

At first glance, many of the summarized features are conveniently vague enough to be accurate by default, though one particular declaration – that classic zombies will once again make an appearance – is oddly specific. It’s worth noting, of course, that not since Code: Veronica has traditional undead infected by the T-Virus appeared in a mainline Resident Evil title, with subsequent releases featuring different bioweapon strains altogether.

In the case of Resident Evil 7 specifically, the Molded enemies were a hyper-evolved form of fungus created by a genetically modified human, Eveline. How Capcom would explain the reappearance of brain-munching walking corpses long after Umbrella’s demise in Resident Evil 8 is an interesting eventuality, to say the least.

While we await further details on that front, however, there’s plenty of old school horror headed our way very soon. Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake is due out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out the latest trailer over here.