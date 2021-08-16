Marvel’s Avengers Dev Says Spider-Man DLC Is Still Coming To PlayStation This Year

Despite the fact that next to nothing has been heard about Spider-Man’s long-awaited debut in Marvel’s Avengers since his initial announcement last year, Crystal Dynamics is still confident that it can deliver the character before 2021 is over.

Speaking with Screen Rant, the live service title’s senior game designer Scott Walters confirmed to the site that fans of Peter Parker and his alter ego shouldn’t be concerned about delays just yet. Walters says he’s still “on track” and promises that more announcements will come later this year, a statement which, in itself, indicates a rough timeline for when the Wall-Crawler is intended to show up.

We are, after all, already well into the second half of 2021, and considering the usual ceremonies involved with marketing and hyping a big DLC release before it arrives, Spidey probably won’t drop until late fall at the earliest.

It’s worth mentioning, too, that Crystal will want to give its latest addition to the game, War for Wakanda, time to breathe, especially as it’s the biggest, most ambitious expansion to date. Besides introducing King T’Challa, or Black Panther, as a playable character alongside existing members of the Avengers, the monarch’s home nation has been added too, introducing an all-new enemy faction led by Ulysses Klaue.

The latter made his debut in the MCU several years back, played by Andy Serkis, though this version of the villain is likely to be a much different incarnation, much like the existing cast. If, on the other hand, you’d at least like your favorite hero to look like they’ve come straight out of the movies, outfits inspired by Endgame are available for purchase in-game, though some are certainly better than others.

Marvel’s Avengers is out now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia.