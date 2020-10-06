Mortal Kombat 11 Announcement Coming This Week

If you thought Mortal Kombat 11‘s excellent Aftermath expansion was NetherRealm’s way of bringing post-launch support for the title to an end, you couldn’t be more wrong. In celebrating a new milestone for the fighting game – 8 million copies sold and counting – over on Twitter, game director Ed Boon, the tease that he is, made sure to let fans know before signing off of a special announcement coming later this week.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we’re not done yet. Stay tuned to see what’s next for MK11 this week! #KombatKontinues

We have no idea, of course, what this week’s news will entail, though recent leaks may well have let the cat out of the bag early, so to speak. Echoing data mining efforts earlier in the year which outed RoboCop as a new guest character before he was officially revealed, additional new files appearing to reference a number of currently unreleased characters have been unearthed, one of which could belong to iconic 80s action hero Rambo. Normally, we’d give little credence to such a rumor, but precedent dictates that nothing is off the table at this point.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for other potential DLC characters, fan favorite Rain is another frontrunner, as too is Mileena. No references to the latter being playable have been found so far, however, and her mention here is more a direct result of the evil clone of Kitana consistently topping wish lists. Even a brief scan of replies to Boon’s original teaser is proof enough of that.

In any case, we’ll be keeping a close eye on NetherRealm’s socials over the coming, days and will relay all the pertinent details for Mortal Kombat 11‘s next major update as and when they arrive, so stay tuned!