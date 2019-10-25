Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Upcoming Joker DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios is far from done supporting its current flagship title.

Earlier this month, the studio added its first guest character, Terminator, to the game’s roster, finally allowing fans of the long-running film franchise to directly control one of Skynet’s murderous human-hunting machines. While criticized somewhat for its derivative nature (the T-800’s movement and playstyle are eerily similar to that of Mortal Kombat X’s Jason Voorhees), the newcomer has since settled into their new home and players are already eager to get their hands on further DLC characters.

Next in line to arrive, of course, is Mortal Kombat mainstay Sindel, but following the undead Edenian Queen’s debut will be yet another guest, Joker. A strange choice it might seem, but NetherRealm has past experience with the Clown Prince of Gotham thanks to 2017’s terrific Injustice 2. While this iteration of Batman’s nemesis is markedly more prim and proper than his Injustice 2 design, NetherRealm is promising the psychotic villain will be just as savage as ever in the ring.

In fact, game director Ed Boon recently gave fans a little tease of what to expect on Twitter, and you can check it out down below:

Just watched an early pass at Joker's Fatal Blow…..

😳Day-um! — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 23, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not a particularly revelatory reveal, admittedly, but if even Boon is taken aback by what he’s seen in these early stages, Joker clearly won’t be pulling any punches when he joins Mortal Kombat 11. It goes without saying, then, that we’re looking forward to putting the DC villain through his paces early next year, but it’s another comic book character scheduled to follow in his footsteps that fans are most looking forward to.

At long last, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn will be joining the franchise on March 17th, 2020. An excruciating wait, for sure, but if recent leaks are any indication, the strange gap between his and Joker’s release could well be filled by a surprise announcement. See here for all the details.