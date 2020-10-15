New PlayStation 5 Photos Reveal Full Game Box And Discs

With just a few weeks left to go until Sony and Microsoft kick off next-gen with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively, both companies have been ramping up production behind the scenes in anticipation of the big day. The manufacturing process includes assembling the actual consoles – which there already appears to be a shortage of, if pre-orders are anything to go by – in question, of course, but of equal importance are the various peripherals and games that will be appearing on shelves alongside the hardware.

It’s worth remembering that making the latter look visually appealing, especially to customers perhaps not well versed in gamer culture, is an important marketing tool and fortunately, it looks as if Sony has settled on a design that achieves exactly that. Fans have already seen several examples of what the PlayStation 5 game box looks like by now, but thanks to new images provided by Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford, this is the first time we’ve glimpsed the back and inside of one.

New PlayStation 5 Images Reveal Full Game Box And Discs 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Pitchford, Godfall is the first next-gen retail title to be manufactured in the world and it’s reassuring to see that developer Counterplay Games’ anticipated action-RPG has already gone gold. Alongside the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls Remake, Godfall will be a launch title for PS5 when it arrives on November 12th in North America and November 19th in Europe.

For those who’ve so far missed out on getting their pre-order in, Sony says it’ll be allocating more PlayStation 5 stock to retailers all the way up to launch. For a full list of all the locations you’ll want to be keeping an eye on, see here.