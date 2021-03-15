New PlayStation Deal Of The Week Makes Best-Selling Game 50% Off

If you’re in the mood for kicking the living snot out of friends or strangers online, Sony has just the deal for you.

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest installment in NetherRealm Studios’ long-running fighting game franchise, is currently available on PlayStation 4 (and 5) for half the usual asking price and, what’s more, the version on sale is that of the recently released Ultimate Edition. $30 will get you the base campaign and multiplayer modes, an add-on story expansion – Aftermath – and every single character added as DLC over the last 24 months. That figure encompasses guests such as Spawn, RoboCop and DC’s Joker as well as several natives of Earthrealm and Outworld, including Rain, Sindel and Mileena.

Terrific bang for your buck, then, and we’d definitely recommend taking advantage of this deal if you don’t already own the complete experience. Do note, too, that if you’re one of many still frantically refreshing retail sites with the hopes of a PlayStation 5 restock, picking up a digital PS4 edition of Ultimate will retroactively make the next-gen upgrade free. There’s no time limit on this, either, so no need to rush.

Whatever the situation, now’s the perfect time for lapsed fans to refresh their knowledge of the franchise ahead of next month. April 16th marks the release of Warner Bros.’ live-action Mortal Kombat reboot, and the trailers shown so far promise it to be a faithful adaptation indeed. While not everyone has made the cut (director Simon McQuoid has confirmed Rain and Johnny Cage won’t be appearing), the likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung and Liu Kang will be present and accounted for.

Those yet to feast their eyes on the series’ first foray into theaters for the first time in over two decades can check out all the latest news by heading this way. Enjoy!