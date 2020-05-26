Watch: RoboCop Breaks Out The Robot In Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Friendship Reveal

He might not look like the most nimble of movers, but don’t let the heavy-duty armor plating fool you – RoboCop knows how to bust a move.

If the latest footage released by NetherRealm Studios for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is anything to go by, in fact, the no-nonsense law enforcer has the competition beat when it comes to a particularly iconic routine. As revealed in a clip provided by Geoff Keighley over on Twitter, RoboCop, showboating following his latest victory against an unknown individual, takes some time out from fighting crime to perform the robot.

You can check out the magnificent display for yourselves below.

Here’s a first look at Robocop’s friendship move in @mortalkombat 11: Aftermath pic.twitter.com/9XrvFi0oUJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 24, 2020

Essentially the opposite to Fatalities, Friendships are match-ending finishers that add a touch of visual spectacle to the climax of any given bout without the winner having to reduce their opponent to a bloody smear on the floor.

Only a handful of these have been revealed so far and, besides RoboCop’s newly-revealed celebratory dance, they include Sub-Zero delivering ice cream and Jax’s loving tribute to Epic Sax Guy. With Aftermath officially out today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC, however, you can no doubt expect to see montages to start appearing online within hours that go through the trouble of unlocking and performing all of them for your viewing pleasure.

Until then, however, you can find a summary of all the new content packed into Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath as well as a breakdown of each retail edition in order to help you decide which represents the best value for money by hitting the respective links.