PlayStation Magazine Leaks Over 35 Games For PS5

After numerous rumors suggesting as such, Sony finally announced the other day that a very special PlayStation 5 live stream is set to go down next week.

Of course, it’ll be a digital-only affair, which means everyone can get a front row seat via Twitch or YouTube, where the entire show will be broadcast on the official PlayStation channels. And the focus of said live stream will be on the games you’ll be able to get your hands on once the PS5 launches later this year.

But what exactly does Sony have in store for us? Well, we’ll have to wait a few more days to find out the answer to that, though we may now have a hint thanks to a rather substantial leak. And it comes, from all places, courtesy of the PlayStation magazine’s July issue, which will go on sale on June 2nd.

Ahead of that, however, some screenshots have leaked online and they reveal a pretty long list of games that’ll be available for the console. A bunch of these have already been confirmed, of course, and this is by no means an exhaustive list. After all, it doesn’t seem to have any Sony first-party titles, while games like Marvel’s Avengers and Beyond Good and Evil 2 don’t make an appearance, either. But still, it gives you a pretty good idea of what you’ll be able to play on the PS5 once it launches – and shortly after.

A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home (ETA 2021)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (ETA 2020)

Battlefield 6 (ETA 2021)

Chorus (ETA 2021)

Cygni: All Guns Blazing (ETA TBA)

Dauntless (ETA TBA)

Dirt 5 (2020)

Dragon Age 4 (ETA TBA)

Dying Light 2 (ETA TBA)

FIFA 21 (ETA 2020)

Godfall (ETA TBA)

Gods & Monsters (ETA TBA)

Gothic Remake (ETA TBA)

Madden 21 (ETA 2020)

Moonray (ETA Summer 2021)

MicroMan (ETA TBA)

NHL 21 (ETA 2020)

Nth’O Infinity Reborn (ETA February 2021)

Observer: System Redux (ETA 2020)

Outriders (ETA 2020)

Path of Exile 2 (ETA 2020)

PsyHotel (ETA TBA)

Quantum Error (ETA 2020)

Rainbow Six Quarantine (ETA TBA)

Rainbow Six Siege (ETA TBA)

Redo! Enhanced Edition (ETA 2020)

Scarlet Nexus (ETA TBA)

Sniper Elite 5 (ETA TBA)

Soulborn (ETA Late 2021)

Starfield (ETA TBA)

The Elder Scrolls 6 (ETA TBA)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (ETA 2021)

The Sims 5 (ETA TBA)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (ETA 2020)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (ETA TBA)

Warframe (ETA TBA)

Watch Dogs Legion (ETA TBA)

WRC 9 (ETA 2020)

So, there you have it. A meaty list of games that’ll be available on the console, spanning all sorts of genres and niches. And again, this is only the tip of the iceberg as what you see above isn’t a complete list of everything coming to the Playstation 5.

Of what’s listed above, though, tell us, do any of the titles stick out to you? And which ones are you most excited for? As always, let us know down below.