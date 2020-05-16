PlayStation Store Deal Of The Week Offering AAA Game For $10

With everyone stuck at home thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly running out of new games to play, both Sony and Microsoft have been doing their best to make sure folks don’t grow bored. Indeed, we’ve seen countless sales over the past few weeks on Xbox One and PS4 and that continues today with the PlayStation Store’s latest Deal of the Week.

This time, they’ve discounted Just Cause 4: Reloaded and you can now grab it for only $10, which is quite a steal. And in case you’re wondering, the Reloaded edition comes with not only the game itself, but also “the Skystriker Weaponized Wingsuit, the Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet, the Neon Racer Pack, the Deathstalker Scorpion Pack, and the Renegade Pack.” Not bad, right?

For those who haven’t played it yet, the fourth outing in Square Enix’s beloved franchise took everything that made the previous games so great and combined it all into a super chaotic but wildly fun experience that’ll surely ignite the flames of destruction, even in the tamest of gamers.

Seriously, Avalanche Studios did an excellent job with Just Cause 4, propelling the franchise to must-play status – if it wasn’t there already. Sure, there are definitely some technical hiccups along the way and it’s not always the smoothest experience, but you’d be hard-pressed to find another game that just offers so much pure fun and exhilaration. And if you can overlook some of its shortcomings, you’ll no doubt have a ball with it from beginning to end.

But don’t just take our word for it. Hop on to the PlayStation store this weekend, plop down $10 and see for yourself what all the fuss is about. Trust us, you won’t regret it. And be sure to stay tuned for more, as Sony continues to roll out the great deals and big savings.