Please enjoy these videos of Master Chief twerking at TwitchCon with Megan Thee Stallion

We’re sure you have questions. Why is Megan Thee Stallion at TwitchCon when she should be working on new bangers? Why is Master Chief at TwitchCon when he should be off-world on a Halo installation somewhere battling the covenant? Why are Meegan Thee Stallion and Master Chief on stage together and oh Lord WHY is Master Chief attempting to twerk in all of that armor?!

Only at TwitchCon would you see Megan Thee Stallion twerking with Master Chief on stage wtf 😂 pic.twitter.com/th6nKNUWgW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

While we’ll never definitively know the answer to these questions, we do know that this event transpired to lead to the existence of these questions. Here’s a point of view from further back in the crowd.

Never in a million years did we think Master Chief would be dancing with @theestallion but we're here for it! 🤣🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/5BcrYn5wjY — Black Girl Gamers (@blackgirlgamers) October 9, 2022

For those of you who really want at least one or two of these questions answered, though, it turns out that the wildly popular rapper is something of a gaming enthusiast, having fangirled all over Super Mario World when she took a trip to the theme park and is known to enjoy the occasional Call of Duty session.

Megan Thee Master Chief pic.twitter.com/UM8vk4eov3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 9, 2022

As far as Master Chief, aka Spartan 117 aka John is concerned, I guess even the most battle-hardened super soldiers deserve a day off from saving the universe for some well-deserved fun.

BRO IM FUCKING CRYIN THEY GOT MASTER CHIEF GETTIN ASS FROM MEGHAN THE STALLION LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3fncFQwsGZ — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 9, 2022

I suppose all we can do now is sit back and wait for 343 Industries to sell us some DLC for either The Master Chief Collection or Halo Infinite with Cortana’s likeness replaced by Megan Thee Stallion.

Master Chief isn’t the only beloved pop culture character that the rapper has cajoled into a twerking session, having infamously appeared in a She-Hulk post credits scene to give Jen Walters a coaching session in how to optimally shake one’s posterior.

Unfortunately, TwitchCon hasn’t been all fun and games and going off without a hitch, with an alarming number of nasty injuries happening at the event.