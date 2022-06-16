Please watch this purr-fect recreation of ‘Pokémon FireRed’ using actual cats

If there is one thing the internet loves more in this world, that is cats. So prepare to catch the feels as this PokéFan purr-fectly recreated the first few minutes of Pokémon FireRed using their cats.

Pokémon: CuteCats Version was shared on both YouTube and the r/Pokémon subreddit by user GoroandLuca. The video featured two of the user’s cats dressed up in different characters like Professor Oak and Red, as well as different Pokémon such as Bulbasaur. The set is made out of cardboard cutouts and good use of 2D CGI backgrounds that match the art style of the original Gameboy Advance game.

PokéFans fell in love with the video as it currently has more than 14k upvotes on Reddit and 5K views on YouTube. Fans appreciated it more when the cat-trainer chose Bulbasaur as their starter Pokémon.

And despite all the cute and adorableness this episode provided, one PokéFan noticed a minor dark side in this AU!. In the Pokémon franchise, a trainer receives their first Pokémon at the age of 10. They then compared that fact to the average lifespan of cats and found out that they don’t live for a long time. However, another fan provided comfort by reminding them that Ash is nearly 20 years old so the cat is pretty much fine in the Pokémon universe.

This claw-some recreation of Pokémon has captured many hearts of fans and adored the subtle differences between this version from the video games. And many fans can agree that the Pokémon CuteCats version has to be the cutest installment of the Pokémon franchise that they’ve ever seen.