Pokémon Go Gen 5: Regional Exclusives, Eggs And New Raid Battles Revealed

A massive update for Pokémon Go is inbound. At long last, Pokémon from Black & White‘s Unova region will start appearing in-game later today, developer Niantic has announced, stretching the mobile game’s limits further than ever before. Trainers eager to bolster their collections with Gen 5 critters will have the chance to do so via several different methods including raids and eggs, as well as via evolution with new, rare items obtained via quests.

We’ll get to breaking down all of the relevant details shortly but first, check out the fun-filled trailer celebrating Pokémon Go‘s latest occasion below:

⚪⚫ Get ready for a Unova unveiling, Trainers! ⚫ ⚪ It’s almost time for new encounters with Pokémon featured in Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version. Will you be the first to catch all of them? 😉 #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/3RQE8QbDVy pic.twitter.com/PnBXKNnVQ2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 16, 2019

So, where to begin? First of all, it’s worth noting that, as was the case with the addition of new Pokémon Generations in the past, Unova’s wildlife will arrive in batches rather than all at once. The Pokémon confirmed as appearing in the wild so far are:

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Patrat

Lillipup

Purrloin

Pidove

Blitzle

In addition to this, all egg variants will have a chance of containing Unova Pokémon when hatched. The tiers and their respective contents are as follows.

2 km eggs: Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove

5 km eggs: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Drilbur, Foongus

10 km eggs: Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett, Deino

Finally, a new batch of regional exclusives (Pokémon that can only be caught in specific real-world locations) has been introduced.

Asia-Pacific: Pansage

Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India: Pansear

The Americas and Greenland: Panpour

Western hemisphere: Heatmor

Eastern hemisphere: Durant

Similarly to last week’s Ultra Bonus event, players can likely expect the above to be made available outside of their usual ranges on occasion but otherwise, your only option in obtaining each will be via trading. As far as new Shiny variants go, both Patrat and Lillipup will have a chance of appearing in their alternate color versions via eggs and wild encounters with more no doubt on the way.

And that’s a wrap! Niantic signs off with the promise that more Unova natives will start appearing in Pokémon Go in the near future but for now, Trainers have plenty of new reasons to begin hunting anew. Let us know in the comments below which new Pokémon you’ll be on the lookout for first!